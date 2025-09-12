Sonia Isabelle Seneviratne, climate scientist at ETH Zurich, is honored with the German Environmental Award. (archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss climate researcher Sonia Isabelle Seneviratne from ETH Zurich has been awarded the German Environmental Prize 2025. She shares the prize, which is endowed with 500,000 euros, with the management duo of the steel galvanizing company Zinq.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The ETH professor has made interactions between soil moisture, vegetation, evaporation and the atmosphere visible in international discourse through new research methods and groundbreaking studies on land-climate dynamics, the German Federal Environmental Foundation announced on Friday.

Thanks to Seneviratne, global climate models take factors such as soil moisture, vegetation and evaporation into account more clearly than before, it added. According to the "brilliant climate scientist", the ecosystem function of terrestrial vegetation as a reservoir for climate-damaging greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide is at risk due to increased drought as a result of climate change.

The German Environmental Award will be presented on October 26 in Chemnitz.