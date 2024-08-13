The ETH fish robot attracts international attention. (Screenshot) ETH Zürich

A group of students at ETH Zurich have spent the last two years developing an autonomous underwater robot - and are now taking it around the world.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you CNN reports on a fish robot developed by a group of students at ETH Zurich.

The autonomous underwater robot looks like a fish, moves almost silently and collects genetic material DNA, also known as "eDNA".

The aim of "Eve" is to make aquatic research more efficient. Show more

"Surf-eDNA" is the name of the focus project of a group of students at ETH Zurich. As part of the project, they have developed the diving robot "Eve" over the past two years.

The group spoke to CNN about their pursuit of their goal - and is attracting international attention for their focus project.

Robot moves almost silently

"Eve" is an autonomous underwater robot that looks and moves like a fish. The silicone fin is powered by a pump system installed inside the fish robot. The fin is designed to ensure that the robot moves almost silently.

The autonomous fish robot is also equipped with a camera and sonar. This is paired with an algorithm and can thus react to sound impulses to avoid obstacles.

As master's student Dennis Baumann told the US media outlet, "Eve" looks like a fish in order to "explore a particular ecosystem without scaring fish and other creatures".

"Animals leave their DNA behind and we can find it"

The aim is to collect samples of the genetic material DNA, known as "eDNA", in bodies of water using a built-in filter. "All animals leave their DNA behind, it floats around in the water and we can find it," Martina Lüthi, a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich, told CNN.

The collected particles will then be sent to the laboratory to determine which creatures are in the ecosystem being studied.

"Innovative and reliable tool" for researchers

Marine research is not new, but sampling is still rudimentary. Researchers currently go out to sea in a boat and take samples of the water with a glass.

With their project, the students hoped to provide biologists with an "innovative and reliable tool to study the oceans in more detail", says Baumann.

With the progression of climate change, overfishing and other human activities, more detailed research could "prevent the extinction of species", concludes Baumann.

More videos from the department