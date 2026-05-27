Researchers at ETH Zurich have succeeded in creating perfect chance for the first time. They used a quantum experiment to do so.

According to physicists, a throw of the dice is not quite as random as many believe. (symbolic image)

The method presented on Wednesday in the journal "Nature" could become an important basis for the secure encryption of data, ETH Zurich announced on Wednesday.

Anyone who wins a game of dice believes in pure luck. But physics tells a different story: no dice in the world is perfectly symmetrical. Statistically speaking, one side will always come up slightly more often than the others. According to ETH Zurich, even modern random number generators never deliver completely ideal random numbers

What is hardly noticeable during a game night at the kitchen table is a problem for modern data security. From online banking to secret chat messages on smartphones: all online security is based on random numbers.

This is where ETH physicists Renato Renner and Andreas Wallraff come in. Their goal: to filter pure random numbers from imperfectly generated randomness. They call their method random amplification.

Randomness through a complex experiment

The researchers delved into the bag of tricks of quantum physics. They used two deep-frozen quantum chips that are "entangled" - i.e. quantum mechanically connected - over a distance of 30 meters and a so-called Bell test to make imperfect randomness truly random.

Each quantum chip represents a quantum bit that can assume the states "0" and "1" or any superposition of these states. Light particles are sent back and forth between the two chips through the tube.

The decisive safety factor comes into play when it is measured at lightning speed on both sides whether the chips assume the state "0" or "1": the large distance ensures that no information can pass from one chip to the other during the tiny moment of measurement, even at the speed of light. This guarantees perfect coincidence.

"Now really perfectly random"

"The resulting sequence of zeros and ones is now truly perfectly random, and we can even certify that," Renner was quoted as saying in the press release.

According to the researchers, the technology could be used to encrypt sensitive communication, digital identities or for randomization services for lotteries and blockchain applications.