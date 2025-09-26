Swiss exports are likely to fall in the coming months. sda

The economic outlook for Switzerland has become gloomier. The KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich is now forecasting weaker growth for 2026 - mainly due to falling investments and exports.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The KOF expects GDP growth of just 1.0 percent in 2026.

Investments and exports in particular are expected to be significantly lower.

Inflation and the labor market remain largely stable in the forecast. Show more

Economic experts expect economic development in Switzerland to be weaker in 2026 than three months ago. This is due in particular to falling investment and export expectations.

The economists surveyed as part of the KOF Consensus Forecast now expect real gross domestic product (GDP, adjusted for sport) to grow by 1.2% and 1.0% on average in 2025 and 2026 respectively. In the June survey, growth of 1.3% was still forecast for both years.

The forecast for unadjusted GDP growth is now 1.1 percent for this year and 1.3 percent for next year, as announced by the KOF Institute at ETH Zurich on Friday. Three months ago, the Swiss economy was still expected to grow at a significantly higher rate of 1.6 percent.

Exports likely to slump

The KOF Institute explained that expectations for investments in equipment and exports had been significantly lowered. For exports, for example, the participants still expected an average growth rate of 0.7 percent for 2026, compared to 2.8 percent previously.

The outlook for inflation and the labor market, on the other hand, remains virtually unchanged, it added.

15 economists took part in the KOF Consensus Forecast. The survey was conducted from August 28 to September 24, 2025.