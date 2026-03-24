Researchers at ETH Zurich want to bring fiber optic cables to the moon. (symbolic image) Keystone

Fast internet for the moon? Not quite. Nevertheless, ETH researchers want to bring fiber optic cables to the moon in order to precisely measure moonquakes.

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Previous data on moonquakes comes from the Apollo missions of the 1970s. However, as ETH Zurich explained in a press release on Tuesday, these only offer a fleeting glimpse into the interior of the moon.

In the journal "Earth Space Science", the researchers present just one approach that could be used to easily measure earthquakes on the moon: A small rover could roll out kilometer-long and very light fiber optic cables on the lunar surface. According to the researchers, these cables work like thousands of sensors and register every tremor.

The researchers are using what is known as DAS technology (Distributed Acoustic Sensing) for their project. This involves a laser sending light pulses through a fiber optic cable. Seismic waves that cause the cable to vibrate change the scattering of the light, which is recorded by a measuring device. On Earth, researchers are already using this DAS technology to monitor earthquakes and landslides.

Helpful for astronauts

The moon is ideal for this method as there is no atmosphere or wind that could interfere with the measurements, according to ETH. Laboratory tests with artificial moon dust have shown that the cables receive the signals well even when they are only on the surface and not buried.

The cables could also measure how much moon dust rockets stir up during their landing due to the recoil. According to the ETH, this will help future astronauts to better assess and avoid the dangers posed by the extremely fine dust.