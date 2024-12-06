ETH is tripling the semester fees for foreign students. (archive picture) Keystone

Foreign students at ETH will have to pay higher semester fees in future. The university announced on Friday that the fees will be tripled for the fall semester 2025. They currently amount to CHF 730.

However, students who are already enrolled will still be able to complete their Bachelor's or Master's degree without the fees tripling, according to the press release.

Fees for foreign students are an issue in Switzerland's negotiations with Europe. The EU has apparently shown itself willing to discuss an immigration protection clause. In return, however, it is demanding that European students do not have to pay higher fees than Swiss students.

