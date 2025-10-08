ETH Zurich has defended its eleventh place in an international university ranking. (archive picture) Keystone

ETH Zurich has remained the best university in continental Europe in a recent ranking. This is the result of the latest ranking published on Thursday by the specialist magazine "Times Higher Education".

Keystone-SDA SDA

Switzerland has shown itself to be consistent, wrote Times Higher Education (THE) in a press release. As in previous years, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) is in eleventh place in the ranking for 2025.

In contrast, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) has dropped three places. The University of Lausanne, on the other hand, achieved its best result ever with 125th place, as THE wrote.

Oxford once again in first place

According to the magazine's analysis, the top 10 best universities in the world are made up exclusively of British and US universities. For the tenth time in a row, the magazine named the University of Oxford in the UK as the best university in the world.

As in the previous year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA followed in second place. Harvard University, also in the USA, had to cede third place to Princeton University (USA) and the University of Cambridge (UK) and is now in fifth place.

Asian universities catch up

Although Western universities occupy the top positions, THE reports on the race to catch up by universities in East Asia, led by China. ETH Zurich is followed by Tsinghua University and Peking University in China. "This clear trend is likely to continue as research funding and international talent acquisition continue to be hampered in the West," Phil Baty, Head of Global Affairs at THE, was quoted as saying.

THE's analysis is based on a total of 18 indicators that take into account teaching, research, knowledge transfer and the international orientation of institutions. In total, the specialist magazine lists almost 2,200 universities in its international ranking.