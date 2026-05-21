The National Ethics Committee is calling for the rights of women giving birth to be protected more consistently in Switzerland.(archive image) Keystone

Interventions without consent, pressure from specialists, unnecessary pain: the National Ethics Committee sees "considerable need for action" in Swiss obstetrics.

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In a statement published on Thursday, it calls for the rights of women giving birth to be protected more consistently.

Medical interventions should only be carried out during childbirth with the free and informed consent of the person giving birth, emphasizes the National Ethics Committee (NEK). Nevertheless, more than a quarter of women giving birth in Switzerland report negative experiences - such as unnecessary or unnecessarily painful examinations, interventions without consent, intimidation, pressure or other informal coercion by staff.

The Commission describes childbirth as a particularly vulnerable situation. Women giving birth are in a relationship of dependency with medical professionals and are dependent on respectful, competent care. At the same time, according to the NEK, gender-specific stereotypes are more prevalent when dealing with pregnant and birthing women than in other areas. This increases the risk of devaluation, discrimination and assault.

Clear signals needed

In order to prevent coercion and violence, the NEK is calling for better implementation of existing legal and medical ethical standards. A clear signal is needed that existing rights must also be respected during childbirth. Specifically, the Commission proposes medical ethics guidelines from specialist societies and binding internal guidelines in hospitals.

In addition, women giving birth should be better informed about their rights. Gender-specific aspects of obstetrics should also be addressed more in training and further education. The NEK also advocates the promotion of shared decision-making. Finally, the political and institutional framework conditions also need to be improved.