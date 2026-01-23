Lava flows are cascading down the slopes of Mount Etna. Mount Etna has now been spewing large amounts of ash and glowing rock fragments for the fifth consecutive day. Photo: Simone Genovese/AP/dpa

The airport on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily is closed until at least 6:00 p.m. due to the airspace closure—the closure was initially scheduled to last until 11:00 a.m. Thousands of vacationers, including those from abroad, are affected.

Europe's most active volcano has been spewing large amounts of ash and glowing rock fragments since Friday. According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), thick lava flows have been pouring out of two vents at elevations of 2,360 meters and 2,750 meters. Most recently, two additional new lava flows formed and flowed out of the volcano.

Many people now want to take the train

Flight operations have been disrupted since Friday. The airspace has only been completely closed for a few days. Now, in the height of summer and the middle of the vacation season—when many travelers from abroad are on the island—this is causing major problems. When departing, many are now trying to switch to the airport in the island’s capital, Palermo, or to take the train.