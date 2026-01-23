On the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily, Mount Etna shows no signs of calming down. Europe's most active volcano continues to spew large amounts of ash and glowing rocks.

ARCHIVE – A view of an ash cloud from Mount Etna as a child jumps into the water at the harbor. Due to the heavy ash emissions from Mount Etna on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily, air traffic at Catania Airport is currently limited. Photo: Francesco Enriquez/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), thick lava flows are erupting from two vents at elevations of 2,360 meters and 2,750 meters.

Due to potential risks to aviation, all landings at the nearby Catania Airport were suspended until the afternoon. Numerous vacationers, including some from Germany, have been affected.

Mount Etna, which is more than 3,300 meters high, erupts regularly and is constantly monitored. As a result, air traffic—in the middle of the peak travel season—has been disrupted for several days now. Outbound flights are also affected, which is why vacationers have had to switch to the airport in Palermo, the island’s capital, or take the train instead.

The highest alert level, Red, is currently in effect. This means that an eruption involving a significant ash emission is imminent or already underway.