Foodstuffs EU allows UV-treated insect powder in foods

SDA

9.2.2025 - 06:53

The possibilities for processing insects in food are increasing. A company from France has now been granted a new permit in the EU. (archive picture)
The possibilities for processing insects in food are increasing. A company from France has now been granted a new permit in the EU. (archive picture)
Keystone

From Monday, UV-treated insect powder may be used in food in the European Union. Specifically, this involves powdered whole larvae of the flour beetle (Tenebrio molitor).

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2025, 06:53

In principle, flour beetles are already approved as foodstuffs; the new approval concerns UV treatment. This step is said to increase the vitamin D content of the powder. According to the new regulation, the powdered and appropriately treated larvae may initially only be marketed by a French company.

Insects have been permitted in food for some time

Insects have been allowed to be used in food in the EU for some time now. Manufacturers have to apply for authorization. If insects are used in food, this must be stated on the packaging.

"People in the EU can choose what they eat and no one is forcing them to eat insects or worms", the EU Commission stated. There are clear rules and information about this form of food. Before they could be placed on the market, they would undergo very strict scientific assessments.

Survey: consumers tend to be skeptical

So far, consumers have remained rather skeptical about insects as food. According to a representative online survey commissioned by the food and pet food manufacturer Heristo AG, older respondents in particular have some major reservations.

Insects are considered to be nutritious and rich in protein and are part of everyday cuisine in many countries. They can also contribute to a sustainable diet, as they can be farmed in a relatively resource-efficient way. However, there may be risks for allergy sufferers.

