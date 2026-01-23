The EU and Ukraine are forming a new partnership for the joint production of drones. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during a visit to Kyiv, the goal is to combine their respective strengths.

The knowledge Ukraine has gained regarding the use of drones and drone defense systems is truly unique, she said. Europe, on the other hand, has enormous technological and industrial capabilities and secure production facilities that could help expand manufacturing.

“The events here and in other parts of the world have shown us how important it is for our security to be able to rapidly deploy large numbers of battle-tested drone systems,” she said, referring to the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The goal of the “drone deal” is to provide the necessary impetus to significantly increase investment and production.