From September, nail salons in Switzerland will no longer be allowed to use nail polish containing the harmful substance TPO. (symbolic image) sda

An EU regulation is causing uproar in Swiss nail salons. The ban on an ingredient in nail polish is forcing operators to quickly adapt their product range and dispose of hundreds of products.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you From September 1, 2025, nail polishes containing the substance TPO will be banned in Switzerland and the EU, as it is considered harmful to fertility and health.

For thousands of nail salons, this means that products worth several thousand francs in some cases will have to be disposed of.

Those affected criticize the lack of transparency from manufacturers and the late communication from the authorities.

The FSVO refers to the protection of consumers and emphasizes the duty of businesses to inform themselves independently about changes in the law. Show more

The nail industry in Switzerland - and the EU - is facing a turning point: with the ban on the controversial substance TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide) from September 1, 2025, thousands of nail polish products will become hazardous waste overnight.

TPO hardens nails particularly quickly under UV light, but is suspected of impairing fertility and harming unborn children during pregnancy.

"I'm losing thousands of francs"

The changeover is hitting the industry hard. "I'm losing thousands of francs because I have to dispose of a lot of products," Nina Gasperin, owner of the Ni.Nails studio in Kriens, recently told Blick.

Although she is clearly in favor of banning toxic substances, she is concerned about the short deadline.

Gasperin also criticizes the lack of transparency on the part of manufacturers: "It's not so easy for me to find out whether the banned substance is even contained in a product. Only when I have the bottles in my hands do I see the ingredients on the label," she explains.

The variety of colors is shrinking

There is also great uncertainty in Zurich. One studio owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, speaks of a "painful" moment: the variety of colors on her shelves has shrunk from over 1500 lacquers to 50 newly purchased shades without TPO.

"I feel sorry for my customers. The choice is now very limited. It's unpleasant for all of us when our favorite color is suddenly missing," she says.

Other nail designers anonymously confirmed their surprise to blue News. Many of them would have liked clearer, earlier communication - precisely because German is not a native language for everyone and this makes access to information from the authorities more difficult.

Criticism of the federal government

Officially, the ban had already been decided at EU level since 2023. At that time, TPO was classified as a reproductive toxicant under chemical law - a clear warning sign that a ban was imminent. However, it was not definitively enshrined in cosmetics law until May 2025 when it was added to the list of banned substances.

Switzerland automatically adopts EU requirements. On July 18, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) officially informed the cosmetics industry of the deadline in a letter. For the estimated 3500 nail salons in Switzerland, this means that all polishes containing TPO must be removed within 40 days.

The FSVO refers to the protection of consumers: "TPO has been classified as toxic to reproduction and therefore highly hazardous to health," explains Sarah Camenisch from the FSVO at the request of blue News.

No transitional period

Iris Kuchler, President of the professional association Swissnaildesign, told Blick: "It is special that there is no transition period in Switzerland. The ban is catching some studios on the wrong foot."

The BVL emphasizes that businesses are legally obliged to inform themselves about ongoing changes and comply with the legal requirements. The federal government's communication to nail salon owners in July served as voluntary additional information.

For nail salons, this means that from September 1, any use of polishes containing TPO is prohibited and can be penalized during inspections.