From 2030, mini packaging such as ketchup and sugar sachets are to disappear from restaurants. A ban that will also force Swiss restaurants to rethink their approach.

Decades ago they were a matter of course and free of charge, today they cost up to 70 centimes: ketchup sachets at McDonald's, Coop or Migros. But these mini portions could soon be a thing of the past. From 2030, the EU will ban single-use plastic packaging in restaurants, including ketchup and mayonnaise sachets, sugar sachets and coffee sachets.

The ban applies to on-site consumption, with the exception of take-away offers, hospitals and care homes.

What applies in the EU could also affect Switzerland. "Basically, I think it's a good thing," says Daniel Wiesner, Co-Head of Wiesner Gastronomie with brands such as Nooch and Miss Miu, to theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper.

Tubes or pump stations are sustainable alternatives. However, Wiesner warns against exaggeration: "I think it's an exaggeration that coffee creamers and sugar sachets should also be banned." Otherwise there would be more food waste with cream. In addition, "common sense" is needed and hygiene should not be neglected.

Migros and Coop are also looking into more sustainable solutions, but are sticking with the tried-and-tested single portions for the time being. "They are appreciated above all because they allow easy dosing and flexibility," Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir told the newspaper. Coop spokesperson Caspar Frey adds that alternatives are constantly being sought.

Migros sees the EU law as "an important step" and is working on options such as refill stations, reusable containers and biodegradable packaging.

Gastrosuisse urges a sense of proportion

McDonald's Switzerland says that disposable packaging is "still an integral part, as it meets a major customer need". At the same time, "around 98 percent" of packaging is now made from renewable materials and only "around 2 percent still contains plastic", spokeswoman Béatrice Montserrat told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

The industry association Gastrosuisse, on the other hand, urges a sense of proportion. "We support a ban on plastic for products for which there are affordable, sufficiently available and comparable quality alternatives," says spokeswoman Iris Wettstein. In addition, plastic-free packaging is often less robust. Instead of bans, the association prefers recycling solutions and a functioning circular economy.

