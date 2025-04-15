  1. Residential Customers
Medicinal product EU Commission approves active substance lecanemab against Alzheimer's disease

The EU Commission approves an active substance against Alzheimer's disease. (archive picture)
The European Commission has for the first time approved an Alzheimer's therapy that targets the underlying disease processes. The antibody lecanemab is for early-stage treatment and is the first drug of its kind to be approved in the EU

Keystone-SDA

15.04.2025, 16:28

This was announced by the Commission. According to experts, only a very small proportion of Alzheimer's patients are eligible for this therapy.

