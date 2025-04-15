Medicinal productEU Commission approves active substance lecanemab against Alzheimer's disease
SDA
15.4.2025 - 16:28
The European Commission has for the first time approved an Alzheimer's therapy that targets the underlying disease processes. The antibody lecanemab is for early-stage treatment and is the first drug of its kind to be approved in the EU
Keystone-SDA
15.04.2025, 16:28
SDA
This was announced by the Commission. According to experts, only a very small proportion of Alzheimer's patients are eligible for this therapy.