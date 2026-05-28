The takeover of the electronics retailer by a Chinese group is being investigated by various authorities. (archive picture)

Following an initial investigation, the European Commission has "preliminary concerns" and is now examining the case more closely. Its approval is one of the prerequisites for a change of ownership.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that JD.com may have received foreign subsidies that distort the EU internal market," the Brussels authority announced. Chinese subsidies may have enabled JD.com to make a higher takeover bid for Ceconomy, the parent company of MediaMarkt and Saturn. This could have distorted the process. This involved preferential financing, tax incentives and subsidies.

JD.com denies distortion of competition

The EU Commission also wants to examine whether the takeover would distort competition in the European single market. According to EU law, it has until October 2 to reach a final decision. It emphasized that the outcome is open. In the course of the investigation, JD.com could also commit to certain undertakings in order to prevent distortions of competition.

JD.com stated: "We view an in-depth review as a normal procedural step for a transaction of this size." In connection with the transaction, the company did not receive any state subsidies that could lead to a distortion of competition in the EU. The company continues to be in close and constructive contact with the European Commission as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities investigate under antitrust law and security

JD.com submitted a takeover bid last summer and secured the majority of Ceconomy shares a few months later. Authorities in several countries are examining the takeover. Depending on national requirements, the transaction is being examined under antitrust law. Other countries are investigating whether the entry of a foreign investor is unobjectionable in terms of security or regulatory policy.

According to Ceconomy, France and Italy have given the go-ahead for the takeover. The decisions from Germany, Spain and Austria are still pending. According to company sources, overall approval is expected in the second half of the year.

Largest European electronics retailer

MediaMarktSaturn is Europe's largest electronics retailer. The retail company Ceconomy, to which the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group now belongs, employed around 50,000 people worldwide in 2024. In the financial year ended September, Ceconomy generated sales of 23.1 billion euros.

JD.com is the largest Chinese retail group with an annual turnover of just under 159 billion US dollars (2024), according to the EHI research institute. The group, which has around 570,000 employees, is also active in the technology, logistics and healthcare sectors, among others.