On Friday, the European Commission presented its plan to reduce CO2 emissions in certain sectors by 2040. To this end, it is proposing a revision of the European Emissions Trading System (ETS) starting in 2030.

"The goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 90 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels remains unchanged," an official from the European Commission in Brussels told the media. However, changes are planned regarding the use of revenues from the ETS: Going forward, the funds are to be used in a more targeted manner for CO2-reduction measures.

However, the basic principle remains the same: Anyone who emits CO2 must pay for it. The EHS covers companies in the energy and industrial sectors, as well as parts of the aviation and maritime sectors.

Switzerland has its own emissions trading system (ETS), which is linked to that of the EU. For the link to function, both systems must be designed to be compatible, the federal government wrote in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. Any changes will have to be discussed by Bern and Brussels in the joint committee.