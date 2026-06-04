Ukrainians of military age could no longer receive temporary protection in the EU in future. The EU interior ministers and Federal Councillor Beat Jans will discuss various proposals on Thursday.

Federal Councillor Beat Jans (left) discusses the current migration situation in Europe with his EU counterparts - here with the Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic. One of the topics discussed was the future protection status for Ukrainians.

One of the proposals is to exclude men of military age between 23 and 60 from protection status, as the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Austria's Magnus Brunner, said on his arrival in Luxembourg. Another idea is to exclude Ukrainians from certain regions.

Switzerland has been implementing the latter since last fall. When granting temporary protection, the federal government differentiates between regions to which return is considered reasonable or not, as the administration wrote in a press release at the time.

The protection status in Switzerland and the EU expires on March 4, 2027. The EU Commission therefore wants to submit a proposal to the member states "relatively quickly" for the period after that, according to Brunner. This would not be binding for Switzerland.