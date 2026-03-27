The EU is now intervening in the online parcel boom. Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The EU wants to introduce a new fee on small parcels - now the Swiss retail trade is demanding that it follows suit quickly. Otherwise there is a risk of an unexpected side effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The European Union wants to regulate the rapidly growing online trade more strictly. From November 1, a handling fee is to be levied for the first time on small parcels arriving in the EU from abroad.

The levy applies to every product ordered online and is intended to help cover the rising costs of monitoring, processing and infrastructure. The exact amount is still open and will be determined by the EU Commission.

For the Swiss Retail Federation, the decision is a clear signal. The association has been calling for a similar solution for Switzerland for some time - and now sees itself vindicated.

The move from Brussels has increased the pressure on Switzerland considerably. Without their own fee, international online platforms could adapt their logistics and process shipments specifically via Switzerland.

Warning of a "parcel hub"

The retail trade warns of concrete consequences: Switzerland must not become a "parcel import hub for the whole of Europe".

The background to this is the massive increase in small parcel consignments, particularly from Asia. These cause high costs for inspection, disposal and product safety.

Politicians are already working on the issue

Several initiatives are already pending in the Swiss parliament. Among other things, they deal with the responsibility of international online platforms and the inspection and disposal of imported goods.

The retail trade association is convinced that the political will exists to introduce a corresponding fee - and is now calling for swift action.