The EU Commission fines Temu 200 million euros. The online marketplace is said to have inadequately assessed the risks posed by illegal and unsafe products.

The EU Commission has imposed a fine of 200 million euros on the Chinese online marketplace Temu for illegal products. The Brussels authority announced that the company had not properly assessed the risks and damage to consumers. This is a particularly serious violation of the Digital Services Act (DSA). Consumers in the EU were highly likely to come across illegal items on Temu.

"Temu's risk assessment underestimates concrete risks, is too unspecific, is not based on solid evidence and is not comprehensive," denounced the responsible Vice President of the EU Commission, Henna Virkkunen. It does not show "the actual extent of the potential harm" caused by illegal products sold via Temu. Temu now has 130 million customers in Europe, meaning that illegal products reach many EU citizens, said Virkkunen.

Dangerous baby toys and chargers

Among other things, the authority referred to test purchases last year in which many products failed. A "very high percentage of the selected chargers" had "failed basic safety tests". A "high percentage of the baby toys tested" had exceeded the chemical limits or posed a choking hazard due to detachable parts.

Temu is an online marketplace where numerous companies sell various goods. The Chinese company has been active in Germany since spring 2023 and repeatedly causes a stir with mini prices and high discounts. Products are often delivered directly from the manufacturer to the customer.

The provider is controversial. Politicians, sales representatives and consumer advocates complain about product quality, a lack of controls and unfair competitive conditions, among other things.

EU: Influencers could increase the risk

The EU Commission has now criticized the fact that, contrary to legal requirements, Temu's risk assessment is based on general information about risks in the entire e-commerce sector instead of "concrete evidence on its own service", including public reports and tests. It also failed to adequately assess the extent to which Temu's design could increase the risk of distributing illegal products. The EU Commission cited product advertising by influencers and recommendation systems as examples.

Temu must now pay the fine and rectify the problems - otherwise the authority could impose additional daily fines. Irrespective of this, the EU Commission's experts are also currently investigating whether Temu could be in breach of EU law by restricting researchers' access to data, among other things, and whether it should do more to prevent the sale of illegal products, as Virkkunen said. Chinese competitors Aliexpress and Shein are also under scrutiny.

Strict rules for online giants

The Digital Services Act (DSA) has been in force since February 2024 and is intended to be a sharp sword against practices by tech giants that are considered dangerous. Large online platforms must adhere to significantly stricter regulations due to the DSA: User complaints are to be better addressed, illegal content removed more quickly and children better protected.

Otherwise, the online platforms will face severe penalties: up to six percent of their global annual turnover is possible. According to the EU Commission, the fine against Temu is far from this percentage in view of its global annual turnover of 53 billion euros in 2025. Critics accuse the authority of making too little use of these sanctions. The penalty against Temu is only the second based on the DSA.

In December, the EU Commission sanctioned Elon Musk's online platform X. It had to pay 120 million euros due to transparency deficiencies. Among other things, this involved misleading authentication of user accounts using the white verification tick on a blue background.

More and more parcels with cheap goods from China

When deciding on Temu, the EU Commission's experts also took into account data from customs authorities, among other things. This showed "high rates of non-compliance for products sold on Temu in the categories investigated", they said.

Europe's customs authorities are confronted with a growing flood of parcels from abroad, particularly from China. According to the EU Commission, around twelve million parcels arrived in the EU every day in 2024, significantly more than in the two previous years.

In order to counteract unwanted cheap imports, a levy of three euros will be charged in the EU from July for every parcel with a value of up to 150 euros. This will apply temporarily until a new platform is expected to be launched in 2028, when all goods imported into the EU will be subject to customs duties from the first euro.

From November 1, a new handling fee will also apply to every product ordered online and imported into the EU. However, this measure has not yet been finalized. In addition, the amount of the fee has yet to be determined by the EU Commission.