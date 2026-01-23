According to preliminary findings from an EU investigation, Instagram and Facebook pose significant addiction risks for children and adolescents. The European Commission identifies risks such as highly personalized recommendations and the automatic playback of an endless stream of new videos.

Endless scrolling: According to the European Commission, Instagram and Facebook pose too high a risk of addiction for minors. (File photo)

The U.S. company must now respond to this. If it cannot refute the allegations or make the necessary changes, the European Commission could impose a fine of up to six percent of its annual revenue. For Meta, that could amount to more than 12 billion euros.

Amid the debate over a minimum age for social media, the Brussels-based authority has once again published the results of an investigation that increase pressure on online platforms and provide the EU with arguments for stricter rules.

TikTok is also facing an investigation into the app’s addictive nature—similar preliminary findings have been available since February. A panel of experts appointed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will issue its recommendations on Monday regarding how to proceed with a potential social media ban.

Why the European Commission Fears the Risk of Addiction

On Instagram and Facebook, for example, the European Commission has criticized features such as autoplay and endless scrolling. Endless scrolling refers to the fact that when users swipe through a platform, new content is constantly loaded without forcing them to take a break.

In addition, the European Commission has criticized the way content is selected using personalized algorithms. It has also raised concerns about notifications that repeatedly draw users back to the platforms.