Following the influx of tens of thousands of migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, Tuesday’s talks among EU interior ministers are intended to improve border security.

Migrants stand in the water as they attempt to cross the border between Ceuta and Morocco. Photo: Marcos Moreno/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

“Of course, the point is to discuss how to ensure that such things do not happen again,” explained Germany’s deputy government spokesperson, Sebastian Hille, in Berlin. That is why discussions are taking place on the protection and control of the EU’s external borders, Hille said, without going into details.

Last week, up to 60,000 people had reached the Spanish exclave from Morocco. The European Union’s interior ministers plan to discuss the necessary measures via videoconference on Tuesday. The online meeting was scheduled at the request of 22 of the 27 EU heads of state and government.