Financial fraudsters lured investors with fake advertisements. They were promised high profits. But in the end, they lost everything.

According to the European judicial authority Eurojust, European investigators have uncovered a network of financial fraudsters. Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering with cryptocurrencies.

According to the information, the suspects had defrauded victims of more than 600 million euros. They had collected this sum for alleged investments in the form of cryptocurrencies - and then exchanged it for money. Authorities in France, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany and Spain cooperated in the investigation.

The operation was reportedly carried out last week. The suspects were arrested in Cyprus, Spain and Germany. At the same time, searches took place during which more than 1.5 million euros in cash and cryptocurrencies were confiscated.

According to Eurojust, the members of the gang had created dozens of fake crypto investment platforms that looked like legitimate websites and promised high returns. Victims were lured on social media, and with fake news articles and false testimonials from celebrities or successful investors. They transferred the amounts in cryptocurrency to the platforms and never saw them again.