Nearly 4.4 million people from Ukraine have found refuge in the European Union so far. But the EU is now making it harder for Ukrainian men to flee the war against Russia.

HANDOUT – Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade/dpa/File photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Ukrainians eligible for military service will no longer benefit from simplified admission rules in Germany and other EU countries, a spokesperson said following a corresponding decision by the Council of Member States. The regulation will be published shortly in the Official Journal of the EU, and the new rules will take effect one day later.

Does this mean the door is completely closed to men of military age, and for whom are there exceptions? Here’s an overview of the most important questions and answers:

Why is it being made more difficult to flee to the EU?

The country under attack by Russia continues to need many soldiers. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is mobilizing up to 34,000 men each month. However, due to the high number of deserters, the army is barely able to make up for its losses. According to former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, authorities are searching for more than two million conscripts.

According to its own statements, the European Commission is primarily acting on a request from Ukraine, which was also supported by Germany and other member states. EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner had said that the issue had been discussed in detail with the Ukrainian side.

Who is affected?

In the future, only those who have completed their military service in Ukraine or have been exempted from it will be eligible for simplified admission rules. Those in Ukraine who are subject to an exit ban due to the war, on the other hand, will face significantly greater difficulties in obtaining protection in the EU.

Under current Ukrainian regulations, this would particularly affect men between the ages of 23 and 60 who are fit for military service. In the future, their only option would be to apply for asylum, meaning they would have significantly lower chances of receiving protection and a residence permit. Exceptions to the Ukrainian exit ban—which are also to be taken into account in the EU—apply to fathers of at least three minor children or to those who are exempt from military service for health reasons.

What about the Ukrainians who are already in the EU?

The new rules are intended to apply only to men who are new arrivals in the EU. This means that those who have already been granted protection status will not lose it. Aside from the restrictions on men subject to military service, the simplified admission rules have been extended through March 2028.

Women, children, and men with permission to leave the country will therefore continue to be admitted under the so-called Mass Influx Directive. Their requests for protection will not be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. This has so far made it significantly easier for Ukrainians to obtain protection in the EU than for refugees from other countries.

What is the federal government's position on this?

Germany had clearly spoken out at the EU level in favor of restrictions on the protection status for men. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) had endorsed the idea during a meeting with his EU counterparts. Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD) emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to remain capable of defending itself.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) had also taken a clear stance last year, calling on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to impose stricter exit regulations for young men. “I asked him to ensure that these young men remain in the country, because they are needed there and not in Germany,” Merz said.

What are the criticisms of the stricter admission rules?

The Greens and the Left, in particular, had voiced criticism of the restrictions on men. Filiz Polat, a migration expert for the Green Party, warned that excluding men of military age would result in additional bureaucratic burdens for member states and entail an undesirable administrative burden for local authorities.

The member of the Bundestag added that it is already clear that the restrictions on temporary protection would force many of the men affected into the regular asylum process. According to the proposal, this process would remain open to Ukrainian men. The right to subsidiary protection also remains. In Germany, this is granted when there is a serious threat of harm in the country of origin, for example due to armed conflict.

Clara Bünger, the spokesperson on refugee policy for the Left Party faction in the Bundestag, said that “excluding men of military age would not only be disastrous for those affected, but would also constitute an attack on the right to conscientious objection.” Conscientious objection is a human right that is not guaranteed in Ukraine. Therefore, these people must be granted protection.

How does Ukraine deal with men who don't want to fight?

In Ukraine, army recruitment teams often encounter resistance. Every day, new videos of clashes are posted on social media, with some of those unwilling to enlist fighting back, sometimes with firearms.

Forcibly recruited individuals are being held in prison-like facilities. The Ukrainian Parliament’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinez, regularly reports on deaths occurring in connection with forced recruitment. A recent news report uncovered cases of beatings, torture, and abuse of conscripted men in one unit.