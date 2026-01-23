The EU is moving forward with accession negotiations with Ukraine. At a meeting of representatives from both sides in Brussels, talks on external relations were launched, according to the current Irish EU Council Presidency. These talks cover topics such as trade policy as well as foreign, security, and defense policy.

German Minister of State for European Affairs Gunther Krichbaum said on the sidelines of the accession conference that it was important to capitalize on the positive momentum. Ukraine still has a long way to go, but the German government remains committed to gradual integration with so-called “associated membership” as an intermediate step. This would mean, for example, that Ukraine could be granted observer status in the Council of Member States and the European Parliament.

Ukraine must expect lengthy negotiations

The EU accession negotiation process is designed to ensure that a candidate country meets all the requirements for membership. To make it more manageable, the process has been divided into 35 so-called chapters. Thirty-three of these are grouped into six so-called clusters. Negotiations with Ukraine are not expected to conclude before the next decade.

Negotiations on the first set of issues had begun with Ukraine in mid-June. Following a two-year stalemate caused by Hungary’s blockade, the opening of another round of negotiations is seen as an important signal to Ukraine that its reform efforts are paying off.

Later on Tuesday, talks on foreign relations were also scheduled to begin with Moldova, a candidate country for EU membership.

Hungarian veto blocked the accession process

EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova had actually already formally begun in June 2024. However, Hungary then vetoed the opening of the first phase of negotiations with Ukraine, which was under attack by Russia. It was not until the ouster of Viktor Orbán, the long-time pro-Russian head of government, in April that the process began to move forward again.

In addition to Ukraine and Moldova, the Western Balkan countries—Montenegro, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Kosovo—are particularly eager to join the EU. According to the latest analysis by the European Commission, Montenegro is the furthest along in the EU accession process. It is expected to meet the requirements for accession as early as next year.