Europe EU Reaches Consensus on "Chat Monitoring": Permission to Scan Is Back

As part of the fight against child sexual abuse, messaging services in the EU will soon be allowed to search private chats for clues again. In the debate over so-called “chat monitoring,” representatives of the member states agreed on a temporary exemption from European data protection rules, according to several diplomats who spoke to the German Press Agency. The European Parliament had already voted in favor of the proposal.