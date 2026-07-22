As part of the fight against child sexual abuse, messaging services in the EU will soon be allowed to search private chats for clues again. In the debate over so-called “chat monitoring,” representatives of the member states agreed on a temporary exemption from European data protection rules, according to several diplomats who spoke to the German Press Agency. The European Parliament had already voted in favor of the proposal.

Members of Parliament had called for restrictions on encrypted messages, which EU countries now intend to approve. This is intended to reactivate a transitional arrangement through April 2028, the extension of which had already been considered a failure in Brussels. The formal decision by the EU member states must now be adopted through a written procedure, which is expected to be completed this Thursday afternoon.

Previously, there had been pressure from, among others, the CDU and CSU parliamentary group in the European Parliament (EPP), as well as from Germany and other member states, to reinstate the expired exemption regarding child protection. Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), and the Federal Criminal Police Office had all criticized the lack of a legal basis. Data protection advocates, on the other hand, have been trying to block the proposed measure for years and describe the possibility of widespread scanning as unwarranted mass surveillance that is ineffective in protecting children.

Encrypted messages must not be scanned

Under this temporary exemption, companies such as Microsoft (Outlook), Google (Gmail), and Meta (Instagram) can once again use automated software to search for images or videos of child abuse. These checks are voluntary. Under EU rules, tech companies may only forward suspected cases to the authorities after a human has verified them as such. This is intended to prevent anyone from coming under suspicion due to software errors.

However, the regulation is explicitly not intended to allow for the breaking of end-to-end encryption, which is now standard on WhatsApp, Signal, and similar apps. Contrary to what was originally proposed by the member states, this would also apply to messages that are still encrypted. This limits the possibilities for automated scanning on end devices.

In particular, this rules out “client-side scanning.” In this process, software on a smartphone or computer checks the content of messages, photos, and videos directly before they are encrypted and sent. Under the transitional provision, which was in effect until April, this was still permitted. However, the European Parliament had most recently come out in favor of no longer allowing companies to use this method.

Negotiations had failed

The Council of Member States has so far been unwilling to agree to such restrictions. In a vote more than three months ago, a majority of members of the European Parliament, for their part, insisted that they would not support an unconditional extension of the exemption. The negotiations were considered to have failed, and the transitional arrangement expired.

In mid-June, however, European Parliament President and EPP politician Roberta Metsola unexpectedly steered the debate in a new direction when she advocated at the EU summit for renewed efforts to reach a political agreement on an interim solution.

The fact that Metsola dared to take this step drew a great deal of criticism. This is because, during the vote in March, the members of the European Parliament had actually formally given the President a different mandate: She was to convey Parliament’s rejection of the proposal to the European Commission and the Council, along with a call for the Commission to withdraw the legislative proposal. With her remarks, however, Metsola signaled Parliament’s willingness to revisit the matter.

In response, the EU member states passed a resolution formally endorsing the extension of the exemption once again, thereby allowing the European Parliament to vote on the matter a second time. In addition, the EPP Group requested an expedited procedure to vote on the rules during the final session before the summer recess. Alongside the EPP, a majority of the European Social Democrats also voted in favor of the extension this time. Because of the repeat vote, an absolute majority among MEPs would have been required to halt the proposal.

What Should Come After the Transitional Arrangement

In principle, the EU wants to find a long-term solution to the question of what online platforms are allowed—or even required—to do in the fight against child pornography. However, the Council of the EU Member States and the European Parliament are still negotiating the text of the legislation. Only once both institutions reach an agreement can the new rules take effect and permanently replace the interim solution.