According to an EU report, Italy is blocking the return of asylum seekers from Germany and other member states.

In the first three weeks after the new EU asylum system took effect, Italian authorities refused 12 times to take back asylum seekers for whom they were responsible, according to an analysis by the European Commission.

The report goes on to state that the Italian authorities also did not actively coordinate with other member states regarding the practical and logistical steps for returns to Italy. Commenting on the report, the European Commission noted that while Italy had made significant efforts to implement the new asylum rules, concrete steps were needed to ensure that the returns actually took place.

An important part of the new EU asylum rules

The analysis examines the first three weeks of implementation of the new rules, which took effect on June 12 as part of the EU asylum reform (GEAS). It focuses solely on Cyprus, Spain, Greece, and Italy, as these four countries, which share key EU external borders, are entitled to support from other member states.

In return, however, they are also expected to take back asylum seekers who have moved on to other countries—such as Germany—in violation of the rules. This is because, as a general rule, the member state in which asylum seekers first arrive in the EU is responsible for their asylum proceedings.

For years, this led to disputes among member states. While countries on the external borders felt left to deal with the large numbers of refugees on their own, countries such as Germany and France insisted on adhering to the rules governing jurisdiction. The EU asylum reform was intended to strike a balance and resolve the dispute.

Greece, Cyprus, and Spain are in a better position

While Cyprus and Spain are not a cause for concern for the European Commission, the Brussels-based body is still holding back on issuing a ruling regarding Greece. It states that the measures Greece has taken so far demonstrate the country’s willingness to ensure the implementation of the new rules.

According to the report, Greece has so far received eight requests from other member states to take in asylum seekers. At the time the report was compiled, the Greek authorities still had time to respond, as the legal deadlines had not yet expired.

Since the new rules have been in effect for less than a month, the results of this initial assessment should be considered preliminary, the European Commission states. A more comprehensive analysis is scheduled for October. If countries such as Italy fail to comply with the rules, they could lose their right to solidarity.

An EU official said the analysis showed that the European Commission was closely monitoring whether the rules were being implemented.

German Interior Minister Held Talks with Greece and Italy

Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that, according to his own statements, he had reached agreements on readmission with Italy and Greece late last year. He told the *Bild* newspaper in early December 2025: “We have agreed with Greece and Italy that they will take back migrants who entered the European Union through their countries.”

The Greek Ministry of Migration subsequently stated that Greece had secured an agreement ensuring it would not have to take back any asylum seekers until the European asylum reform took effect. So if someone entered Greece illegally and traveled on to Germany by June 12, 2026, that person would not be returned to Greece. In any case, this had hardly ever worked in the past.

Will this delay the end of border controls?

In the past, the German government had linked the full implementation of EU asylum rules to the end of the controversial German border controls, which had been introduced in September 2024.

In the long term, Dobrindt is counting on the reforms to the immigration system to work so that border controls can be phased out again. According to the rules, these controls are not actually intended to be permanent within the Schengen Area.

EU Commissioner: It's Time to End Border Controls

EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner therefore recently reiterated his call for an end to German border controls. It is now time to gradually abolish intra-European border controls, Magnus Brunner told the DPA news agency and other members of the European Newsroom (enr) news agency network in Brussels.

Brunner justified his demand by pointing out that the EU's external borders were being better protected and that the number of illegal border crossings had dropped dramatically. In the first half of the year, the EU agency Frontex had recorded about one-third fewer irregular border crossings at Europe's external borders.

Martin Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, also spoke out in favor of lifting Germany's border controls. "These controls are virtually useless and, at the same time, violate fundamental European law," he told the DPA.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been much of an outcry so far. “But I think that if a lot of people go on vacation now and then get stuck in traffic on their way back to Germany, there’s going to be some trouble.”