A coffee to go, a takeout pizza, and an online order that arrives in a huge box: Starting today, grease-resistant burger boxes and pastry wrappers containing certain harmful substances may no longer be sold in the EU.

Packaging is convenient, but it generates waste that often ends up in the environment. Some materials are even suspected of being harmful to health. (Stock photo)

The EU Packaging Regulation, which takes effect immediately, sets new limits for so-called PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in food packaging. These substances, also known as “forever chemicals,” are intended, for example, to prevent the French fry box or kebab bag from getting soggy.

According to the Baden-Württemberg Consumer Advice Center, the threshold levels are so low that intentional use is virtually impossible. Stock currently in warehouses may still be used. The substances are suspected of being harmful to health.

In addition to the strict limits on PFAS, the new regulation also brings about other far-reaching changes. For consumers, however, most of these changes are not expected to become visible or noticeable until 2030.

Recyclable and as small as possible

In the future, packaging must be recyclable and as small as possible. The allowed amount of empty space—for example, in cardboard boxes for online orders—will be limited to 50 percent. Space filled with materials such as paper, bubble wrap, or Styrofoam chips is also considered empty space. In addition, certain types of single-use plastic packaging for unprocessed fresh fruits and vegetables will be prohibited. Very lightweight plastic bags will also be banned—unless they are needed for hygiene reasons or for loose food items and thus help prevent food waste.

Packaging waste is a major problem. According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, 177.8 kilograms of packaging waste were generated per capita in 2023. The new rules are intended to ensure that packaging waste in the EU is gradually reduced by at least 15 percent by 2040 compared to 2018. The goal is a 5 percent reduction by 2030 and a 10 percent reduction by 2035.