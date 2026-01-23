In the future, travelers in the EU will be able to assert their rights more easily in the event of delayed or canceled flights. EU member states gave the final go-ahead for this in Brussels. Switzerland will have to adopt the changes.

Air passengers in the EU are set to gain more rights. Switzerland will also have to adopt these changes. (File photo)

The rules are expected to take effect in mid-2027. Airlines may implement them earlier.

If passengers are entitled to compensation, the airline must notify them electronically within four days of arrival and explain how they can apply for compensation.

Passengers will then have nine months to do so. The airline must then, in turn, make the payment within 30 days or inform the passenger why it is not paying compensation in that case. Such deadlines were not previously included in the regulation.

New for Families

Consumers will also gain some new rights, such as those regarding additional charges. These apply to flights departing from an airport within the EU. For flights landing in the EU, they apply only if the airline is based in the EU.

Children under the age of 14 may then sit next to their parents on the plane without having to pay a fee for the seat reservation. This also applies to pregnant women, people with limited mobility, and their respective companions. Airlines must also, for example, correct spelling errors in names on tickets free of charge and print a boarding pass for checked-in passengers without additional fees.

Compensation is available for delays of three hours or more

The rules governing compensation for delayed and canceled flights, however, are to remain largely unchanged. Member states and the Parliament had long been at odds over this issue.

In June 2025, EU member states agreed that, going forward, passengers would only be entitled to compensation in the event of a lengthy delay. Depending on the distance traveled, passengers would also receive less compensation.

If a flight is delayed by at least three hours or is canceled entirely less than 14 days before departure, passengers receive, depending on the distance, 250 euros (for a distance of 1,500 kilometers), 400 euros (for a distance of up to 3,500 kilometers), or 600 euros (for a distance of more than 3,500 kilometers, provided the flight is not entirely within the EU). This is always contingent on the airline being at fault for the problem.

The changes also apply to Switzerland

The revised regulation is part of the existing air transport agreement between Switzerland and the EU. Therefore, the new air passenger rights should also apply in Switzerland.

Formally, the European Commission must notify the federal government of the amendment through the relevant joint committee. Switzerland is then expected to adopt and apply the rules.