In response to recent drone incidents and the destruction of the Latvian honorary consulate in eastern Ukraine, the EU summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires in Brussels.

“We have expressed our strong condemnation of the deliberate violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones,” said a spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas. This reckless act constitutes a serious escalation and threatens the safety of people in the EU, regional stability, and international peace.

According to the report, the meeting also addressed the destruction of the Latvian honorary consulate in the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, located near the front lines in the Donetsk region. According to Latvia, the consulate is the only permanently staffed European diplomatic mission in the frontline region. It was struck by a Russian KAB-250 precision-guided bomb.

Following last Friday's attack, Kallas also announced proposals for further sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex. These are to be discussed by representatives of the member states in the coming weeks.

The most recent airspace violations in Romania occurred over the weekend. The Romanian Air Force shot down several of the unidentified flying objects in its own airspace.