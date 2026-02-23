President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) KEYSTONE

According to a media report, the European Union wants to suspend the ratification of its trade agreement with the USA. Brussels first demands clarity on the new tariff program from Washington.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Bloomberg, the EU is planning to suspend ratification of the trade agreement with the USA.

The background to this is the new tariff program of the US government under President Donald Trump.

Brussels is first demanding detailed information from Washington. Show more

The European Union apparently wants to temporarily halt the ratification of its trade agreement with the United States. This was reported by the news agency Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Brussels intends to suspend the process until the US government has presented further details on its new tariff program. The background to this is the recently announced realignment of US trade policy under President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg writes that the EU first wants clarity on what specific measures Washington is planning and what impact these could have on European companies and supply chains.

A formal decision has not yet been officially confirmed. Details on possible countermeasures or a timetable are also currently unknown.