The euro hit a new record low against the franc on Tuesday. In the morning, the common currency fell to 0.9210 francs. According to traders, this was due to the Swiss foreign trade figures.
Many investors are increasingly turning to safe havens due to trade and geopolitical uncertainties. The franc had already been similarly strong at the beginning of April when US President Donald Trump declared "Liberation Day" and thus triggered the tariff dispute.
On the day of the report, the euro reached its lowest level in its history at CHF 0.9210, excluding the price fluctuations on January 15, 2015. At that time, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) had abolished the minimum euro exchange rate of 1.20 francs and caused severe price fluctuations.
However, the euro recovered over the course of the morning and was trading at around the same level as the previous evening at CHF 0.9230 in the early afternoon. The US dollar also initially reacted to the trading figures with a fall. However, it also made up for its losses and is now trading slightly higher than the previous day at 0.7954 francs.
In September, exports rose by a seasonally adjusted nominal 3.4 percent to 22.8 billion Swiss francs. Exports to the USA also increased again. As recently as August, they had slumped by more than a fifth due to US President Donald Trump's tariff policy towards Switzerland, reaching their lowest level since the end of 2020. They have now risen again by 43%. Over the entire third quarter, however, there was still a decline of a good 8%.
Meanwhile, total imports rose by 9.4% to CHF 19.9 billion in the reporting month of September. The export surplus thus amounted to a good 2.8 billion francs. In the two previous months, it was significantly higher at 3.9 and 4.2 billion respectively.