A player won 104 million Swiss francs in Friday's EuroMillions drawing. The winning numbers were 26, 29, 35, 38, and 47, along with the Star numbers 1 and 2.

The jackpot for the next EuroMillions drawing on Tuesday stands at 16 million Swiss francs. (File photo)

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday stands at 16 million Swiss francs. EuroMillions can be played in twelve countries, including Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/euromillions/einzeltipps/spielen.html