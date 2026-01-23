Anyone who picks the right numbers can expect a windfall. (File photo)
Keystone
No one guessed the correct combination of numbers in Friday's EuroMillions drawing. The winning numbers would have been 8, 10, 30, 36, and 47, along with the stars 1 and 4.
According to Swisslos, the jackpot for Tuesday's next drawing stands at 73 million Swiss francs. EuroMillions can be played in twelve countries, including Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
https://www.swisslos.ch/de/euromillions/einzeltipps/spielen.html