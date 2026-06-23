MID Lottery
EuroMillions Jackpot Remains Unclaimed
No one guessed the correct combination of numbers in Tuesday’s EuroMillions drawing. (File photo)
Keystone
No one guessed the correct combination of numbers in Tuesday’s EuroMillions drawing. The winning numbers would have been 3, 33, 36, 45, and 46, along with the stars 5 and 6.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday stands at 55 million Swiss francs, according to Swisslos. EuroMillions can be played in twelve countries, including Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
https://www.swisslos.ch/de/euromillions/einzeltipps/spielen.html