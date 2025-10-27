Fans have to say goodbye to the legendary Euro-Mir. Europa-Park

The legendary Euro-Mir roller coaster at Europa-Park will soon be history - at least under this name. Instead of Russian space station romance, visitors can soon expect a futuristic ride through a new ESA-inspired space world.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europa-Park is fundamentally modernizing its cult roller coaster Euro-Mir - the name is to disappear and the concept is to be completely redesigned.

Instead of Soviet space station optics, the focus will be on European space travel in future: the park is working with the ESA to achieve this.

The Russia theme will be retained in part, but will be greatly reduced in size; a new space world will be created around the orbit.

At the same time, the park is planning a new Monaco themed area, which is due to open in 2026 with Prince Albert II; the entire project should be completed by 2028. Show more

It is now official: the legendary Euro-Mir roller coaster at Europa-Park, a firm favorite with visitors and fans since 1997, will be dismantled in its current form and technically redeveloped. Although park boss Roland Mack assures that nothing will be demolished, the cult character of the Russian-inspired ride is about to undergo a radical change, as the German newspaper "Bild" writes.

According to Bild, Euro-Mir is to be transformed into a new-generation high-tech roller coaster. And: the name Euro-Mir will probably disappear. "We will probably change the name," confirms Mack. This means that an iconic chapter in park history is coming to an end - and making way for new galactic adventures.

ESA instead of Mir: cooperation with space professionals

Europa-Park is enlisting prominent help for the redesign: they are in talks with the European Space Agency ESA to jointly realize the new concept. Instead of Soviet space station romanticism, European space technology is to set the tone in future - and the whole thing is to be more family-friendly than the latest adrenaline magnets such as the "Voltron Nevera".

The technical conversion of the ride will also change the entire themed area. Europa-Park is planning its own space world, in which Euro-Mir - or whatever it may be called in the future - will play a central role. The Russia theme will remain, but will be significantly scaled down.

"We will not be dismantling historical Russia," says Mack. But the priorities are shifting - away from the past and towards the orbit of the future.

Monaco as a new highlight - with a royal visit

And as if that wasn't enough, the park will soon have a new addition from the south: Monaco is set to become the 18th themed area. The starting signal has been given: Prince Albert II himself has been announced to visit Rust in spring 2026. The overall completion of the new space and Monaco area is planned for 2028.