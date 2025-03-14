Europa-Park is opening a new family attraction to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Until now, the park has kept the attraction a big secret, but we were allowed to test it out today.

Yannik Tschan

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europa-Park officially starts its anniversary season on March 22nd

In addition to a new themed area, the new "GRAND PRIX EDventure" attraction is also waiting to open this year

However, those looking for adrenaline will not find it at the new attraction

Just a few months ago, Europa-Park made the hearts of roller coaster fans beat faster with the "Voltron Nevera" roller coaster. Now the next novelty is ready for the 50th anniversary with "GRAND PRIX EDventure". So far, the park has shared very little information about the new attraction. blue News has given us a peek behind the curtain.

Not for adrenaline freaks, but for families

The attraction is clearly not for those who want to get their pulse racing. Europa-Park describes the ride as an interactive 3D park ride for the whole family. We sit in a kind of gondola and are transported from one large screen to the next. We see clips from the new movie "GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE", which will be released at the end of July. At the same time, we try to shoot objects that appear on the screen with cannons. Whoever collects the most points wins.

We enjoyed the test drive, although not everything worked yet. It is an entertaining pastime that might appeal to children in particular. The six-minute ride rewards you for queuing, the new attraction is definitely a plus. Whether we would go to Rust just for this - we're not sure.

Official opening on March 22

"GRAND PRIX EDventure" goes into operation at the start of the season on March 22. However, it will not be ready for the pre-opening weekend a week before. With a capacity of 10,000 to 12,000 people per day, long waiting times are expected, especially at the beginning.

Those looking for adrenaline will be happy on "Voltron Nevera"