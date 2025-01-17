A new western world awaits guests at Europa-Park from 2025 Europa Park

Europa-Park in Rust is building a Wild West adventure world. Log cabins, a western road and a brewery: Silver Lake City will spread Wild West flair and offer children with cancer a place to relax.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europa-Park is planning the western town "Silver Lake City" by 2026, which will bring the Wild West to life with new overnight accommodation, a western street, gastronomy and a VR system.

The first attractions, including Western Houses and pitches, are due to open for the 50th anniversary in 2025, before a guest house with 100 rooms is added in 2026.

The Western Town integrates social projects, including the "Little Heroes" children's home for children with cancer and their families in cooperation with the RTL Foundation. Show more

Europa-Park in Rust will soon be taking its guests on a journey to the Wild West: by 2026, the new Western town of Silver Lake City will be an adventure area that captures the charm and atmosphere of the legendary West. "This area will create its own world of experience that brings the Western feeling to life," explains Roland Mack, owner of Europa-Park.

The ambitious project expands the existing Camp Resort, which began over 20 years ago with a small tipi village. Today, visitors can already enjoy covered wagons, log cabins, tipi tents and campfire sites. Silver Lake City is intended to make the Western experience even more authentic, according to those responsible at Europapark.

With your own camper in the western town

The expansion includes additional log cabins ("Western Houses"), new pitches for caravans, so-called comfort pitches, as well as a modernized access road and a Western street with a typical house front. The first new accommodation options, including the Western Houses and caravan pitches, will be ready for the Europa-Park's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

Dining like the cowboys: a Wild West station as a self-service restaurant in Silver Lake City at Europa Park. Europa Park

A guest house in the style of the American frontier is also planned, which will offer 100 rooms from 2026. Those responsible at Europa Park describe the self-service restaurant Dinner Station, which is modeled on a western train station - including a dummy train - as the heart of the western town. There will also be a brewery with its own brand of beer in Silver Lake City. Guests can enjoy the freshly brewed beer in the adjoining Wild Horse Bar.

A virtual reality installation will also allow visitors to experience the spirit of the Wild West.

Accommodation for children with cancer

According to the plans, Silver Lake City will offer 2000 overnight places. 600 more than before, as Europapark writes in its press release. 700 additional parking spaces will accommodate the hoped-for additional visitors.

In addition to adventure and recreation, Silver Lake City is also dedicated to a social purpose. In cooperation with the "Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e.V." foundation, the "Kleine Helden" children's home is being created. Here, children with cancer and their families can enjoy a free break amidst the Western atmosphere.

