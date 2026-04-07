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More than for years Europe experiences the deadliest avalanche winter for years

SDA

7.4.2026 - 06:23

European avalanche warning services draw a gloomy balance. (archive picture)
European avalanche warning services draw a gloomy balance. (archive picture)
Keystone

138 people have died in avalanches in Europe this winter - almost twice as many as in the previous season. These are the latest statistics from the European Avalanche Warning Service. Italy was hit particularly hard with 38 fatalities.

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2026, 06:23

07.04.2026, 09:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At least 138 people died in avalanches in Europe in the winter of 2025/26 - almost twice as many as in the previous winter.
  • Italy was worst affected with 38 fatalities, mainly in South Tyrol; 18 people died in Switzerland.
  • The last time more avalanche deaths were recorded was in the winter of 2017/18 with 147 fatalities.
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In Europe, more people have died in avalanches this winter than in years. According to official statistics, at least 138 people have died in the Alps and other European mountains since the beginning of October.

Italy was particularly hard hit this winter, with a total of 38 avalanche deaths recorded - mainly in South Tyrol. The statistics come from the European Avalanche Warning Service (EAWS), an association of national avalanche warning services from various countries.

The Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF is also a member. According to the SLF, 18 people were killed by avalanches in Switzerland this winter up to the beginning of April.

In comparison: in the previous winter of 2024/25, there were a total of 70 avalanche fatalities in Europe. This season there were almost twice as many. The last time even more fatalities were counted was in 2017/18: a total of 147. The statistics come from the European Avalanche Warning Service (EAWS), an association of national avalanche warning services from various countries.

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