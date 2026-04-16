Due to a shortage of kerosene, flights in Europe could soon be canceled. IMAGO/Sven Simon

Europe could run out of kerosene in six weeks' time. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz not only threatens flight cancellations, but also bottlenecks at filling stations from as early as May.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a dramatic drop in kerosene supplies, which could result in flight cancellations in Europe during the summer travel season.

In one scenario, the federal government assumes that there will be a shortage of fuel from May onwards. Far-reaching measures could then be ordered.

It would take several weeks to normalize the supply situation, even if the war were to end immediately. Show more

The warning from Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IAE), is clear: there may be enough kerosene in Europe for another six weeks. The fuel shortage could soon lead to flight cancellations, Birol said in an interview with the AP news agency.

Supplies of aviation fuel are dwindling due to the double blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the USA. "If the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, we in Europe will soon hear the news that some flights from city A to city B could be canceled due to a lack of fuel," Birol said.

Biggest energy crisis

Just last weekend, the umbrella organization of airport operators in Europe (ACI Europe) warned of a "systemic fuel shortage" in Europe in three weeks if the situation does not improve. The shortage could affect the summer travel season, ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec wrote to the EU.

Birol said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had triggered the "biggest energy crisis we have ever faced" and spoke of a desperate situation. Translated into plain language, this means that Europe is running out of fuel. The situation is particularly acute for kerosene, but shortages are also expected at filling stations - and not just in neighboring Austria and Germany.

"The last tankers that passed through the strait before the blockade are reaching their destination ports in Europe these days," a spokesperson for the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (BWL) told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The BWL expects that deliveries will be reduced from May onwards.

Compulsory stocks in Switzerland

Switzerland will not be completely left high and dry: emergency stocks are being held in compulsory warehouses, which should last 4.5 months for diesel and three months for kerosene. Nevertheless, the federal government could take drastic measures, such as reducing the speed limit.

The whole world is currently feeling the acute effects of the war: higher petrol prices, higher gas prices and high electricity prices. "At the forefront are the Asian countries that are dependent on energy from the Middle East," says Birol. Fuel is already being rationed in some countries there.

This scenario is not currently expected by experts for Europe. However, there is no reason to hope for a rapid improvement in the situation. Even if Iran and the USA were to reach an agreement soon, end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz: It would still take several months for shipping traffic and therefore the supply situation to normalize.

With agency material.