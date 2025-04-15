2024 was the hottest year in the world - including in Europe. But there were huge differences between East and West. (archive image) Keystone

The climate in Europe last year was characterized by a pronounced east-west divide: It was too wet in the west compared to the long-term average, and too dry in the east.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the same time, it was too hot in a large central region. This is according to the 2024 State of the Climate in Europe report, a joint report by the EU Copernicus program's climate change service and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). According to the report, at least 335 people lost their lives in severe storms and floods, and 413,000 suffered the consequences.

It was already clear that the European continent and the entire world experienced the highest average temperature since records began in 2024. According to the WMO, the global temperature in 2024 was 1.55 degrees above the industrial level (1850-1900). In Europe, it was plus 2.92 degrees, as reported by Copernicus. Record heat was recorded in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe in 2024.

Why Europe is warming the fastest

Europe is the continent that is warming the fastest. Copernicus cites several reasons for this: the high proportion of land in the Arctic, which is warming faster than all other regions of the world, the change in atmospheric circulation, which favors summer heat waves, and the decline in aerosol emissions. These are tiny particles in the air that reflect sunlight and can thus prevent heat.

With regard to Europe, Copernicus and WMO now report on the pronounced east-west contrast with "dry, sunny and extremely warm conditions in the east and cloudier, wetter and less warm conditions in the west". Western Europe experienced one of the ten wettest years since 1950, with rivers there carrying more water than the long-term average. In Eastern Europe, on the other hand, they carried significantly less water due to extreme drought.

Tropical nights and floods

"Heat-stress days and tropical nights are increasing in Europe", the report states. South-eastern Europe experienced the longest heatwave with 13 days and a record number of 23 tropical nights. The temperature did not fall below 20 degrees at night. For comparison: in Germany, individual stations such as Heidelberg usually measure a handful of tropical nights a year at most.

The European seas were also too warm: the average sea surface temperature was 0.7 degrees higher overall than the long-term average, and in the Mediterranean it was even plus 1.2 degrees.

Extreme rainfall and flooding were more pronounced than at any time since 2013. They led to the disaster in the Spanish province of Valencia and the surrounding area in October, with more than 200 deaths. In September, Storm Boris brought heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of Germany, as well as Poland, Austria, Hungary and neighboring countries.

What needs to be done

Climate-damaging greenhouse gases from fossil fuels must be reduced, said Stefan Rahmstorf from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. "The growing share of renewable energies, which now accounts for 45 percent of our electricity, is encouraging. It is crucial for our future that we resist the short-sighted interests of the fossil fuel lobby and implement the European climate targets without delay."

"Every additional fraction of a degree in temperature rise matters because it increases the risks to our lives, our economy and our planet," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.