Air traffic - here at Zurich Airport - is suffering from the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. sda (Symbolbild)

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a condition for a ceasefire, but progress is slow. European airports are now warning of a "systemic kerosene shortage".

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is still severely disrupted, despite the ceasefire in place since Tuesday evening.

The umbrella organization of European airport operators is therefore now warning of a "systemic kerosene shortage" if the Strait is not resumed "in a stable and significant manner" within three weeks.

Due to the war against Iran, kerosene prices have risen even more sharply than crude oil. Show more

The European umbrella organization for airport operators (ACI Europe) has warned of the risk of a "systemic kerosene shortage" if shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz does not resume "in a stable and significant manner" within three weeks. In a letter to the EU Commission, the association called for "urgent monitoring of availability and supply" over the next six months.

The Iran war has triggered a sharp rise in the price of kerosene, even more so than crude oil. Numerous airlines on all continents have increased their fares and suspended flights for safety or profitability reasons. Swiss and Edelweiss also increased their fuel surcharges at the end of March.

Clearance progress is slow

The war began on February 28 with US-Israeli air strikes on Iran. One of Tehran's responses was to block shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of the world's oil, kerosene and gas is transported. A ceasefire has been in place since Tuesday evening, during which, among other things, the strait is to be unblocked - something that has only happened slowly so far.

ACI Europe says it represents more than 600 airports in 55 countries. In its letter to the Commission, the lobby association also called for a relaxation of European legislation, particularly with regard to the reduction of methane emissions in the energy sector. The "Financial Times" was the first to report on the letter.