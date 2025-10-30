The ECB is sticking to its 2 percent key interest rate (archive image) Boris Roessler/dpa

The European Central Bank (ECB) is sticking to its wait-and-see monetary policy course for the time being. It is leaving key interest rates unchanged for the third time in a row, as it announced on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Interest rate pause instead of interest rate shock! The European Central Bank (ECB) is not losing its cool - despite international pressure and growing expectations on the markets. ECB President Christine Lagarde (69) and her Council continue to follow the motto: wait and see - and don't rush into anything.

As with the last two decisions, the most important interest rate - the so-called deposit rate that banks receive for their money parked at the ECB - remains stable at 2 percent. This means: no interest rate hike, no change of course, no surprises.