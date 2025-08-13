The new European weather satellite Metop-SGA1 lifted off from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on board an Ariane 6 rocket on Tuesday evening local time. Keystone

More accurate weather forecasts - this is what the new European weather satellite Metop-SGA1 should make possible. The satellite lifted off last night (Tuesday evening local time) on board an Ariane 6 rocket from the European spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana.

Its destination was an orbit close to Earth - around 830 kilometers away from our planet. According to the European Space Agency Esa, the launch and placement were successful. Client and weather satellite operator Eumetsat had previously spoken of a "remarkably exciting moment". The spacecraft is a "masterpiece of European technology".

The six-metre-high structure for the satellite was built at Beyond Gravity in Zurich Seebach, as the company announced in the run-up to the launch. The structure, which weighs around one ton, is made of carbon fiber, aluminum and, to a lesser extent, titanium. The structure is like the chassis of the satellite. In space, it has to withstand enormous stresses - from intense radiation, extreme heat and cold to vacuum.

More and more accurate data

Metop-SGA1 is the first of a new generation of weather satellites. It has six instruments on board. The new satellite is designed to improve both very short-term weather forecasts and forecasts for up to twelve days, according to the European Space Agency Esa. According to Eumetsat, the first generation of Metop satellites had already significantly reduced the error rate in weather forecasting.

However, it is likely to be a while before Metop-SGA1 delivers the first data. It will take around a year to set up the missile correctly, coordinate the instruments and make the satellite operational. It is expected to be in operation for a total of 7.5 years.

What sets Metop-SGA1 apart from other weather satellites?

Just a few weeks ago, another European weather satellite was launched into space with the aim of improving forecasting - particularly with regard to extreme weather events such as flash floods and hurricanes: MTG-S1. The MTG satellites are geostationary. This means that they are always at the same point above the equator as seen from Earth. And at an enormous altitude: MTG-S1 flies at an altitude of around 36,000 kilometers.

Metop-SGA1, on the other hand, is much closer to the Earth. In its polar orbit, it can also see the important polar regions, which is difficult for geostationary satellites. While the MTG series only images a section of the Earth, Metop-SGA1 looks at the entire planet as it flies around the Earth.