Launch of Ariane 6 on its maiden flight last summer. (Archive image/Stephane Corvaja/European Space Agency via AP) Keystone

The new European launcher Ariane 6 has been launched into space for the first time on a commercial flight. The rocket lifted off from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Thursday. Ariane 6 is also flying thanks to Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The rocket completed its maiden flight last summer with great success. Europe can launch larger satellites into space independently with Ariane 6. Ariane 6 has a French Air Force satellite on board.

The new European launcher Ariane 6 is also flying thanks to Switzerland. Switzerland is one of 13 countries involved in the Ariane program. Swiss companies have also contributed important parts to the rocket. For example, the tip of the rocket and the attachment of the booster are made by Swiss companies.