The best croupier in Europe is Temin Joguncic from Casino Baden-Baden in Germany.

The 27-year-old prevailed against 30 competitors from 17 countries at this year’s European Dealer Championship—the European championships for croupiers and dealers.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said after the announcement on Wednesday evening in Baden-Baden. It was great to win the European Championship in his hometown.

In addition, the European Casino Association honored him as “Best Chipper.” In this category, the contestants had to sort chips by color and stack them in blocks against the clock. Joguncic won the German Championship in 2024, 2025, and 2026. At the 2025 European Championships, he placed fourth in roulette and blackjack.

Second place this year went to another German, Robin Stepanek from Casino Stuttgart. Manon Martire from the Casino de Monte-Carlo took third place.