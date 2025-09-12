From 2035, no new cars with combustion engines are to be registered in the EU. Marijan Murat/dpa

Ahead of the automotive summit in Brussels, the debate about the EU's decision to ban new combustion engines from 2035 is flaring up again. While Audi boss Gernot Döllner praises the electric car as the only viable solution for the future, Mercedes, IG Metall and some politicians are calling for more flexibility.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU no longer wants to allow new cars with combustion engines from 2035 - this continues to cause controversy.

Audi boss Döllner calls electric cars the better technology and considers the combustion engine debate to be counterproductive.

IG Metall, Mercedes and the CDU are calling for adjustments, while the SPD and the EU Commission are sticking to the end. Show more

The debate about the ban on combustion engines for new cars from 2035 continues ahead of the car summit in Brussels. Audi boss Gernot Döllner called the debate counterproductive in "Wirtschaftswoche", saying that the electric car is the future of the industry. IG Metall chairwoman Christiane Benner pleaded for more flexibility to the portal The Pioneer: "Securing jobs also means a more pragmatic approach to hybrid technologies and renewable fuels."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with representatives of the European automotive industry in Brussels on Friday for a "strategic dialog". According to the European manufacturers' association Acea, the talks will focus, among other things, on achieving the EU's climate targets. Brussels is pursuing the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050 and has decided, among other things, to phase out new vehicles with combustion engines by 2035.

In view of the difficult situation in which the European automotive industry currently finds itself, voices have recently been raised in business and politics to abandon this goal.

"We are risking acceptance and jobs"

Audi boss Döllner told Wirtschaftswoche: "I know of no better technology than the electric car to make progress in reducing CO2 emissions in traffic over the next few years. But even apart from climate protection, the electric car is simply the better technology." Instead of emphasizing these advantages, new debates about the preservation of the combustion engine are constantly being sparked - "this is counterproductive and unsettles customers".

Mercedes boss Ola Källenius, who is also President of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), called for more flexibility when it comes to drive technology at the weekend. "Hybrids and efficient high-tech combustion engines should remain part of the way forward, otherwise we risk acceptance and jobs," he told "Welt am Sonntag".

This is also the view of IG Metall, which, together with the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), declared on Thursday that the conditions for a switch to 100 percent purely battery-electric vehicles on the European market for new vehicles "will not be in place" in just nine years' time. It is therefore necessary to make "adjustments" to the EU rules on the planned ban on new cars with combustion engines.

The dispute also continues within the German government. Jakob Blankenburg, environmental policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told The Pioneer: "We are sticking to the 2035 ban on combustion engines." CDU MEP Jens Gieseke told the portal: "Our interpretation of technological openness is that we are revising the ban on combustion engines."