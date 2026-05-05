Last year, the number of company bankruptcies increased in most Western European countries. The increase was particularly strong in Switzerland (+35.3 percent). (archive image) Keystone

The number of company bankruptcies in Western Europe has risen to its highest level for over 20 years. Switzerland has been particularly hard hit - but there is more to the figures than just a weak economy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, around 197,600 company insolvencies were registered in Western Europe - more than at any time since 2002.

Switzerland recorded a particularly sharp increase of over 35 percent, partly due to new rules.

Experts speak of a structural crisis that goes far beyond short-term economic weaknesses. Show more

The economic crisis is having serious consequences for companies in Western Europe - and for many, existential consequences. According to the credit agency Creditreform, the number of company bankruptcies last year rose to its highest level since the survey began in 2002.

A good 197,610 insolvencies were counted in 2025 - an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the previous year. It was the fourth increase in a row.

"The crisis is not just cyclical, it is structural. Weak global trade and geopolitical risks are affecting Europe's companies," said Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch, Head of Creditreform Economic Research. At the same time, high energy prices and bureaucracy are paralyzing the competitiveness of many companies, especially in comparison with the USA and China. "This double burden is eating deep into the substance of many companies." A further increase in cases is expected this year.

According to Hantzsch, the level of insolvencies in Western Europe is higher than it was after the 2008/2009 financial crisis. The figures have risen significantly in recent years. Recently, the momentum has slowed somewhat, but the situation remains at a high level according to the experts.

Switzerland with a large increase

Last year, the number of company bankruptcies increased in most Western European countries. The increase was particularly strong in Switzerland (+35.3 percent). According to Creditreform, this is mainly due to a change in the law at the beginning of 2025. The enforcement of claims under public law has been tightened, it says. This lowers the de facto hurdle for bankruptcies.

An above-average increase in insolvencies was also recorded in Greece (+24.4 percent), Finland (+12.1 percent) and Germany (+8.8 percent) in 2025.

In contrast, a decline was recently recorded in six countries - including the Netherlands, Ireland and Norway. "Europe is becoming increasingly divided, and the economic weakness of the central industrialized countries is acting as a burden on the entire continent," said Hantzsch.

The picture is different when it comes to insolvency rates. Luxembourg leads the rankings with 243 insolvencies per 10,000 companies, followed by Switzerland (197) and Denmark (168). The lowest rates are in Greece (3) and the Netherlands (13). Germany is in the middle of the field with 77. However, the significance is limited.

Service sector hardest hit

According to Creditreform, the figures are only comparable to a limited extent. Insolvency law in some countries differs considerably, and not all companies can be wound up via formal insolvency proceedings. In addition, there are often multiple and differing statistics on the number of companies.

Insolvencies have recently developed at different rates in the main economic sectors. Service providers (+8.7 percent) and the manufacturing industry (+3.6 percent) saw a greater increase in cases than trade and hospitality (+3 percent) and construction (+0.1 percent).

The crisis is no longer limited to industry, said expert Hantzsch. A weak propensity to consume and continuing price pressure were hitting consumer-related sectors in particular. Most company bankruptcies in 2025 will once again be in the service sector, accounting for a good 43%.

The number of insolvencies has recently fallen in Central and Eastern Europe. The experts see this as a catch-up effect as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The level of insolvencies remains high in many sectors.