The price of European natural gas has fallen significantly following an agreed ceasefire in the Iran war. The relevant futures contracts fell by up to 20 percent on Wednesday. (The picture shows an LNG tanker) Keystone

The agreed ceasefire between Iran and the USA has caused the energy markets to breathe a sigh of relief. On Wednesday, the European natural gas price recorded its biggest daily loss in over two years - but it remains to be seen whether the recovery will continue.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The European price of natural gas fell by up to 20 percent on Wednesday following the Iran ceasefire - the biggest one-day drop in over two years.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows, is to be reopened as part of the ceasefire.

However, experts warn that the decisive factor will be whether the world's largest LNG hub in Qatar's Ras Laffan actually goes back into operation and ships are allowed to pass through. Show more

The price of European natural gas has fallen significantly following an agreed ceasefire in the Iran war. The relevant futures contracts fell by up to 20 percent on Wednesday. This represents the biggest daily loss in over two years.

On the Amsterdam stock exchange, the price of the trend-setting natural gas futures contract TTF for delivery in one month fell by 17 percent to 44.13 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). Since the US and Israel launched their attacks against Iran more than five weeks ago, the price of gas has climbed to as much as EUR 74.

No further escalation for the time being

Iran and the US agreed on a two-week ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz shortly before an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump expired. Tehran stated that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz was possible through coordination with the country's armed forces, but details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The almost complete closure of the waterway - through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas is normally transported - has driven up fuel prices. With the ceasefire now agreed, oil prices have also fallen significantly. "We can breathe a sigh of relief on the financial markets," wrote chief economist Thomas Gitzel from VP Bank. The ceasefire means that there will be no further escalation for the time being.

Supplies from Qatar are crucial

In contrast, Tom Marzec-Manser, European Director for Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at the consultancy Wood Mackenzie, emphasized that little has changed so far.

"Apart from the loaded LNG tankers stuck in the Gulf - which may still struggle to leave if the road is not actually open - the reopening of Qatar's Ras Laffan is the key," he said. Marzec-Manser is referring to the world's largest LNG hub, which has been damaged by attacks.

The market is now likely to keep a close eye on which ships dare to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and how they fare. Earlier this week, two Qatari LNG tankers aborted their attempts to pass through the waterway after failing to obtain permission from Iranian officials.